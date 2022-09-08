HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 138.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

HFG stock opened at €25.15 ($25.66) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €23.03 ($23.50) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.