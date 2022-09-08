Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.52.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Trinseo has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $61.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Trinseo by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

