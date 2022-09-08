Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Up 0.7 %
Spark Networks stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13.
About Spark Networks
About Spark Networks
