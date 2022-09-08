StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.29. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in ObsEva by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

