Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $215.48.
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,072 shares of company stock valued at $441,887. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
