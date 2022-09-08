Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSRR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $316.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.