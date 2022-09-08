Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€0.85” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.08) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. set a €1.50 ($1.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AF stock opened at €1.49 ($1.52) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.63. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($14.95).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

