Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.75 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.43) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.14 ($6.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a 1 year high of €8.59 ($8.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.03.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

