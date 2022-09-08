Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives $3,233.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,233.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WZZAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $23.99 on Monday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

