Star Bulk Carriers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,656 put options on the company. This is an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,270 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.87%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.