Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $28.29

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.8 %

DEI stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 340.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 924,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

