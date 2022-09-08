Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $23.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,975 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 499,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 312,906 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

