Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 45,600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 30,865 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $113.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

