Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target at $60.33

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

Insider Activity

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,696,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 332,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

