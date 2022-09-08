AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,587 put options on the company. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 5,198 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 408,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Once Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% in the second quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 246.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 77,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

