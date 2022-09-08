Societe Generale Cuts Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €3.90

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

