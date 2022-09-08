Morgan Stanley Lowers Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Yara International ASA from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $472.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.05). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

