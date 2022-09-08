TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.68.

TELUS stock opened at C$29.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$41.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. TELUS has a one year low of C$27.34 and a one year high of C$34.65.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

