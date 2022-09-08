Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Tesco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

