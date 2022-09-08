BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.54.
BCE Price Performance
BCE stock opened at C$63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. BCE has a 1 year low of C$61.42 and a 1 year high of C$74.09.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
