Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to “Outperform”

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REPYY. HSBC raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Repsol Price Performance

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

