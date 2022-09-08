Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,294.29.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

