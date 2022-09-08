Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Grupo Santander cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($15.82) to €16.70 ($17.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

