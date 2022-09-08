SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Upgraded at Citigroup

SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SM Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SM Investments stock opened at 15.20 on Tuesday. SM Investments has a fifty-two week low of 13.89 and a fifty-two week high of 15.20.

SM Investments Company Profile

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property, retail, and banking and other businesses in the Philippines. The company's Property segment is involved in the mall, residential, and commercial development, as well as the operation of hotels and convention centers.

