SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Upgraded at Citigroup

SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SM Investments Stock Performance
Shares of SM Investments stock opened at 15.20 on Tuesday. SM Investments has a fifty-two week low of 13.89 and a fifty-two week high of 15.20.
SM Investments Company Profile
