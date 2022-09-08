Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 2.7 %
AEZS stock opened at C$5.65 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of C$5.38 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of C$27.44 million and a PE ratio of -55.39.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
