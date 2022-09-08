Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$72.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.14.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$54.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

