Haywood Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Haywood Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 173.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BRAG opened at C$5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.64. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

