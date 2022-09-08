Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

VTWRF stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.