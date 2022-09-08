Reviewing Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) and Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) and Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Cryptyde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sonoco Products and Cryptyde, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoco Products 1 4 1 0 2.00 Cryptyde 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sonoco Products currently has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Given Sonoco Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonoco Products is more favorable than Cryptyde.

This table compares Sonoco Products and Cryptyde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoco Products 6.47% 28.33% 8.95% Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonoco Products and Cryptyde’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoco Products $5.59 billion 1.12 -$85.48 million $4.28 15.00 Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cryptyde has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonoco Products.

Summary

Sonoco Products beats Cryptyde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management. The Industrial Paper Packaging segment provides fiber-based tubes, cones, and cores; fiber-based construction tubes; fiber-based protective packaging and components; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable, as well as reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. Sonoco Products Company offers thermoformed rigid plastic trays and devices; custom-engineered molded foam protective packaging and components; temperature-assured packaging; injection molded and extruded containers, spools, and parts; retail security packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat-sealing equipment; and paper amenities. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc. provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

