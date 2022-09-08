Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) PT at $20.67

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

VLRS opened at $8.75 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

