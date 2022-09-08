Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,759 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,004% compared to the average volume of 991 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 107,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

