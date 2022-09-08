Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 1,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Further Reading

