Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $126.10

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 3.9 %

CHH stock opened at $111.82 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $106.84 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

