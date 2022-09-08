EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 122,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 132,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 million, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

