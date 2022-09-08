SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $384.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $327.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.90. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

