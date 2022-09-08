iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 48,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 33,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,088,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter.

