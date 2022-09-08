Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Up 10%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 2,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

