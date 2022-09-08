Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Up 1%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.56. 33,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 75,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 173.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter worth about $343,000.

