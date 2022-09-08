Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Down 7.1%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.14). Approximately 731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.38).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market cap of £79.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.70.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

