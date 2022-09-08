Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$111.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.