Plug Power Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Monday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.66. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

