Ken Murphy Purchases 56 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy bought 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £137.20 ($165.78).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, Ken Murphy bought 53 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £137.27 ($165.87).

Tesco Trading Down 2.6 %

LON TSCO opened at GBX 249.30 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £18.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 259.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.88. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesco Company Profile

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.