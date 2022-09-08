Mark Lavelle Purchases 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Mark Lavelle purchased 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,598 ($91.81) per share, with a total value of £151.96 ($183.62).

Judges Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 7,520 ($90.87) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,838.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,402.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Judges Scientific plc has a one year low of GBX 5,940 ($71.77) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($106.33). The company has a market cap of £478.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,797.98.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.