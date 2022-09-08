Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 15 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($12.08) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £151.65 ($183.24).

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.10) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,064.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,101.08. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,602 ($19.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 747.01.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,540.40 ($18.61).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

