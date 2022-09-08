Robin Beer Buys 32 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Robin Beer bought 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £164.16 ($198.36).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Robin Beer bought 33 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £168.30 ($203.36).

BRW opened at GBX 512 ($6.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3,011.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.37. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 527 ($6.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417 ($5.04).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

