James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases £9,148.55 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Nick Latham bought 799 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £9,148.55 ($11,054.31).

Nick Latham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Nick Latham bought 432 shares of James Latham stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,252 ($15.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,408.64 ($6,535.33).

James Latham Stock Performance

James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,107.50 ($13.38) on Thursday. James Latham plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of £220.96 million and a P/E ratio of 485.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,308.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,288.07.

James Latham Increases Dividend

About James Latham

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. James Latham’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

