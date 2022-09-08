Robert Stan Buys 25,100 Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Robert Stan purchased 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £41,164 ($49,739.00).

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 163 ($1.97) on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.78. The firm has a market cap of £420.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Beaufort Securities decreased their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

