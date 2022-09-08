Stephanie Bruce Buys 66,709 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDNGet Rating) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn Trading Up 1.3 %

LON ABDN opened at GBX 153.65 ($1.86) on Thursday. abrdn plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140.85 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.07.

abrdn Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

