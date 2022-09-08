Stephanie Bruce Buys 66,709 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).
abrdn Trading Up 1.3 %
LON ABDN opened at GBX 153.65 ($1.86) on Thursday. abrdn plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140.85 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.07.
abrdn Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
