Stephanie Bruce Buys 66,709 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn Trading Up 1.3 %

LON ABDN opened at GBX 153.65 ($1.86) on Thursday. abrdn plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140.85 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.07.

abrdn Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

abrdn Company Profile

ABDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

