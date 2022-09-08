Insider Buying: Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Buys £19,876.80 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) insider David McCreadie bought 2,020 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40).
Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of STB opened at GBX 971 ($11.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £181.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.05. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 920 ($11.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,074.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,152.61.
Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
