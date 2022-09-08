Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 13,423 shares.The stock last traded at $32.88 and had previously closed at $31.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. Analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,525,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

